Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers

Specialist Chris Harris died in August of 2017 while serving our country, just days after learning he would be a dad. (Pinehurst Photography)

PINEHURST, North Carolina --
The widow of Army Specialist Chris Harris and their newborn daughter scheduled a special photo shoot with the men and women her husband bravely fought alongside of in Afghanistan.



Specialist Harris died in August of 2017 while serving our country, just days after learning he would be a dad.


Harris' unit gathered to commemorate the birth of Christian Michelle Harris, born on March 17th.



"Knowing that we could come home to a baby girl, that was awesome," said Sgt. Nathan Arthur Bagley. "When everyone came home, that was the day she was born so that made it ten times better."

"It's refreshing to see those blue eyes again," Britt Harris said of her daughter.

"When she was born, it was like I was looking at my own son," said Harris' mother, Sue Kolean.

Brittany Harris lost her husband, Army Specialist Chris Harris, in August of 2017, just months after the couple said, "I Do" riverside in Asheville.

