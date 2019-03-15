Woman gives birth to sextuplets at Houston hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman welcomed six new additions to her family.The Woman's Hospital of Texas shared that a mother delivered sextuplets Friday morning.Thelma Chiaka welcomed two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls just before 5 a.m.According to the hospital, Chiaka named the girls Zina and Zuriel.The names of the boys are unknown yet.The three pairs of twins weighed about two pounds each and are in stable condition.