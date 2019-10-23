Family & Parenting

Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib

NAPERVILLE, Illinois -- An Illinois mother said she was freaked out after she spotted what looked like a 'ghost baby' sleeping in her son's crib.

Maritza Elizabeth shared pictures from her baby monitor that show her son, Lincoln, asleep beside what looks like a paranormal presence in the form of an infant.


She was so spooked that she kept sneaking into her son's room with a flashlight to see where the mysterious baby was coming from, according to Storyful.



When she investigated again in the morning, Elizabeth discovered that the creepy sight was actually just a photo of a baby on the mattress tag, which her husband never covered with a mattress protector.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingghosthalloweenbabiesbabyillinoisu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting himself inside home
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Astros will win '19 World Series, says writer who predicted '17 win
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Lawmakers propose bill to ban youth football
WORLD SERIES: Astros fall to Nationals in Game 1
Teen unarmed when chasing officers shoot and kill him: VIDEO
Show More
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
This is how soon we could be waking up to a 40-degree morning
Driver killed in possible racing crash that split car in half
After Alzheimer's drug shows promise, company to seek FDA approval
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
More TOP STORIES News