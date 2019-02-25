EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3248287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman said she had her hands full with two small children - a toddler and a 2-month-old infant - both "having a meltdown" while shopping at a Pearland Target store.

Was it a kind gesture - or overkill?The mother of a newborn handed out hundreds of gift bags to other passengers before a flight from South Korea to San Francisco to apologize if her baby started crying.Some people found the gesture kind and heartwarming.The bags contained earplugs, candy and a note explaining it was 4-month-old Junwoo's first flight.Other passengers said the baby ended up not even making a peep.Some parents online say such gestures set up unrealistic expectations for how babies are supposed to behave.