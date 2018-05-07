James Harden's mother giving assist to single moms

Monja Willis raised one of basketball's biggest stars as a single mom, and now she's helping out other single moms."You practice what you preach," Willis said. "You don't talk about it, you be about it. From him seeing me work hard to make sure they were the best they could be, it just comes natural."Willis raised James Harden, his brother, and his sister by herself in California.She worked at AT&T for nearly 30 years, and she also had plenty of part-time jobs."My kids were getting up at 5 o'clock in the morning to get to the bus stop," she explained.Today, Willis is her son's manager and has a message for other single moms."It's a light at the end of the tunnel," she laughed. "Those kids are going to be grown and you'll be able to do what you want to do."She'll be honoring 13 single moms on Mother's Day, and one of them could be you!All you have to do is write a letter (150 words or less) about why you or another mom should be chosen.Send it towith a name, phone number, and email address.Winners will receive four special prizes.