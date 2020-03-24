How you can take a virtual trip to the Houston Zoo!

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Looking for something fun for your kids to do while they're at home? Now, you can take a virtual trip to the Houston Zoo!
Every weekday at 11am, the zoo will go live on Facebook to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to care for the animals that live there.
Each Facebook Live stream will feature a different animal each day. On Monday, zookeepers gave us a peek into the mongoose habitat. On Tuesday, chimps got their own personal close-up. Viewers can even ask zookeepers questions about the animals.
"We really like to make connections between the guests and the animals, and even though you guys might be trapped at home, we still want those connections to happen," said children's zookeeper Brian Stucky via Facebook Live.
To catch one of the live zookeeper talks this week, visit the Houston Zoo's Facebook page.
You can also check out your favorite animals anytime on the Houston Zoo's live web cameras.
