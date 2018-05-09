MOTHER'S DAY

Happy Mother's Day: ABC13 moms who are always in the picture

ABC13 moms who are always in the picture (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
ABC13 is celebrating Mother's Day by honoring all the moms in our newsroom and sharing photos of our anchors and reporters with their moms.
But we also want to see pictures of you and your mom. Post your photos on social media using #ABC13Eyewitness (and make sure the post is set to "public").
RELATED: ABC13 anchors share text messages from their moms ahead of Mother's Day

Your photo could be used on our social platforms or even on TV.
