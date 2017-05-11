Mother's Day is a chance to honor the women who gave us life, who love us unconditionally and leave us long voicemails or send sweet and even nonsensical text messages.In the spirit of the day to celebrate all mamas out there, our ABC13 anchors are sharing text messages from their moms.Eyewitness News anchor Samica Knight said she missed her mother's call early in the morning. Then she received a text from her."Good morning my love. How are you this morning? Mama loves you very, very much. Did you get all the rollers out of the back of your hair? Do you have a slip on? Praying that you have an amazing day. Love you! Call later," her mother wrote.Consumer reporter Patricia Lopez said her mother sent her several photos of she and her together."My mom texted me yesterday. I think she knows this is the time when we put them on ABC13.com, so she sent me four pictures of me and her together, and I'm like 'I didn't ask for them,'" Lopez said as she laughed about it.Traffic reporter Katherine Whaley talked about how her mom forgot to press send on a text from the other day. Typical mom moment, right?No matter what type of text message our moms sends us, we think we can all agree that we love all every little moment we get with them.Share your mom texts with us. Post the photo on social media and tag us using #ABC13Eyewitness.