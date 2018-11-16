FAMILY & PARENTING

Hopeful couple welcomes miracle 'twins' from different wombs

EMBED </>More Videos

After five years of waiting, they finally got their wish.

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple that spent years trying to get pregnant, got not one, but two miracles by two different wombs.

Life is not as quiet inside the Valentine home anymore. The crying is a welcomed sound the parents longed for.

"I've always just wanted my own," Andrea Valentine said. "I've always loved kids and knew that I wanted my own."

"I assumed children would come to me in my mid-20s," James Valentine said.

Those 20s later turned into 30s, and the couple spent five years trying.

Finally, this fall, Britton and Kinsley were born. The brother and sister were born weeks apart, but they didn't share the same womb.

With only a couple embryos left, a neighbor changed their lives.

"Unknown surrogates are like $10,000-20,000 and we don't have that," James said. "She offered out of the kindness of her heart to be a surrogate for us for nothing."

That's how Britton entered their lives, but their miracle wasn't over.

Days after hearing the surrogate's embryo worked, Andrea received unexpected results.

"We were excited, shocked and just nervous because I miscarried so many," Andrea said.

She called her husband and told him the news.

"She goes, I think the first thing she said to me was, 'I'm pregnant,' and I said, 'Say again,'" James recalled.

That's how Kinsley entered their lives. Both the surrogate and mom became pregnant at the same time.

This summer they learned the gender.

"Of course, I wanted a boy," James said. "My wife wanted a girl."

After five years of waiting, they got their wish. The two were born only three weeks apart.

The couple knows how fortunate they are, and have a message for other waiting parents.

"Just try to keep your faith. It's okay to cry, and just keep your eye at the very end of that goal," Andrea said.

Words they lived by, and now, life is much sweeter inside the Valentine home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabiesbirthpregnancyCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Christmas tree stands for 44 years to honor late father's vow
Parents go 'old school' with flip phones for kids
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Infant's 'A Christmas Story' photo shoot draws backlash
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Skin clinic's doctor accused in illegal Botox case turns self in
UH's Ed Oliver says clash with coach was 'misunderstanding'
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
Warmer weekend with another cold front Sunday
Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival
Kinkaid student is a football star, wrestler and singer too
Show More
Galveston residents concerned about dog attacks on the island
2-year-old cancer patient meets her organ donor
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Uncle of Lamar High student shot near campus speaking out
20K known gang members in Houston, Acevedo says
More News