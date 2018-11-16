A couple that spent years trying to get pregnant, got not one, but two miracles by two different wombs.Life is not as quiet inside the Valentine home anymore. The crying is a welcomed sound the parents longed for."I've always just wanted my own," Andrea Valentine said. "I've always loved kids and knew that I wanted my own.""I assumed children would come to me in my mid-20s," James Valentine said.Those 20s later turned into 30s, and the couple spent five years trying.Finally, this fall, Britton and Kinsley were born. The brother and sister were born weeks apart, but they didn't share the same womb.With only a couple embryos left, a neighbor changed their lives."Unknown surrogates are like $10,000-20,000 and we don't have that," James said. "She offered out of the kindness of her heart to be a surrogate for us for nothing."That's how Britton entered their lives, but their miracle wasn't over.Days after hearing the surrogate's embryo worked, Andrea received unexpected results."We were excited, shocked and just nervous because I miscarried so many," Andrea said.She called her husband and told him the news."She goes, I think the first thing she said to me was, 'I'm pregnant,' and I said, 'Say again,'" James recalled.That's how Kinsley entered their lives. Both the surrogate and mom became pregnant at the same time.This summer they learned the gender."Of course, I wanted a boy," James said. "My wife wanted a girl."After five years of waiting, they got their wish. The two were born only three weeks apart.The couple knows how fortunate they are, and have a message for other waiting parents."Just try to keep your faith. It's okay to cry, and just keep your eye at the very end of that goal," Andrea said.Words they lived by, and now, life is much sweeter inside the Valentine home.