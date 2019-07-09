Baby Shark tour coming to Sugar Land this fall

Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the tune, is bringing "Baby Shark" to 100 U.S. and Canadian cities this fall for Baby Shark Live! They say the show will be a new, fully immersive, "one-of-a-kind" musical experience.
The show will come to the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land on Oct. 11.
The group's other hits include "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie" and "Monkey Banana Dance."
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are available, and fans can sign up on babysharklive.com to get the scoop.
