WEDDING CRASHERS

'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' Hawaiian wedding photo shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

Aquaman crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot

A newlywed couple is getting some laughs after someone crashed their photo shoot.

Not just someone, but Aquaman himself!

Katie Meyers and her groom were posing for these stunning photos in Hawaii, when Aquaman strolled into the background.

Actor Jason Momoa joined them for a few pictures, even pointing Aquaman's trident at the lovebirds.

A guest later shared a picture with Momoa, calling him the best wedding crasher ever.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymarriageFunny photosphotosvacationweddingwedding crashersHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEDDING CRASHERS
WEDDING CRASHER: Astros star crashes Cypress wedding
Astros' Orbit is surprise guest at couple's wedding
Thief makes off with $20,000 in gifts from couple's wedding
Skinny dippers distract Massachusetts wedding-goers
More wedding crashers
FAMILY & PARENTING
Man celebrates 1st Christmas ever with long-lost father
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to teacher at hospital
Holocaust Museum set to unveil new facility in June
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Officer in fiery crash with drunk driver released from hospital
Firefighter killed responding to fire on Christmas morning
Officer fires on suspect trying to open car doors: police
Aldine ISD teacher wins World Championship of Public Speaking
Stray dog with unique looks hopes to find forever home
James Harden drops 41 points as Rockets silence Thunder
Innocent child killed during ongoing fight between rivals
Man hands police $3,000 he found outside coffee shop
Show More
Houston grocery stores open on Christmas Day
Man celebrates 1st Christmas ever with long-lost father
10 events for a merry Christmas Day in Houston
Santa takes pictures with newborns in NICU
Apollo 8 celebrates its 50th anniversary
More News