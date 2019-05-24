ABC13 alert helps find 6-year-old with autism who wandered away

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bellaire family wants to thank the entire community after their son's safe return.Kishan Shah, 6, went missing from his home Thursday afternoon. The boy diagnosed with autism wandered away. His parents feared the worst and launched a desperate search to find him.News about the boy's disappearance quickly spread on social media. When Eyewitness News sent out a push alert through the ABC13 news app Thursday evening, Kishan's father Jatin Shah said the notification helped bring his son home.Jatin said a woman in Target received the message on her phone and noticed the little boy in the busy store.Jatin said his son wanted a new Hot Wheel."That was really instrumental in getting him home safely and quickly," said the boy's father. "He's home. That's the most important message. A big thank you to all of our friends, to the neighborhood, to the community here in Houston and Bellaire. A big thank you to the Bellaire police for mobilizing so quickly. A real special thank you to ABC13 for mobilizing so quickly and all the resources poured into it."Rania Mankarious heads Crime Stoppers of Houston and said this is the dream scenario for a missing child. Mankarious said every parent must have a game plan ready in their mind if, for whatever reason, their child goes missing."Who are you going to contact? Who is your local law enforcement? Do you know how to get ahold of them?" stressed Mankarious. "Think about the places they (kids) like to go. Always have this in the back of your mind if, God forbid, something happens, you're ready to start looking."Mankarious said to make sure you have current photos of your children. Know if there are any identifying marks on them. Always be mindful of what they're wearing. Time is of the essence when a child goes missing.