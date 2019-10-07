Family still searching for answers 2 years after woman killed in hit-and-run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Taisheonna Kennedy is pleading for information leading to whoever killed her two years ago.Sunday, Kennedy's family and friends got together to honor her life. She was hit and killed while riding her bike along the service road on East Sam Houston Parkway in Northeast Harris County on October 7, 2017."She's at peace. I'm not at peace, but I'm trying to give it peace," says her father, Dontrel Taylor.The driver that hit Kennedy has yet to be found."You made a mistake, that's all," Taylor said. "You made a mistake.""Whoever is out there, just please come forward. It's not right to do that," says Kennedy's younger brother, Carius Taylor.Authorities say the suspect car is a dark gray, 2010 Toyota Highlander. As the search continues for that driver, the family continues to keep Kennedy's legacy alive."I just miss her, I miss her," says Taylor.The family honored her with a balloon release and said they'll keep doing so every year until that driver comes forward.