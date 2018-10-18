Family says off-duty Baytown officer assaulted 19-year old

A family says they want justice after they claim an off-duty Baytown police officer threatened and assaulted a 19-year-old and got away with it.The teen is telling his story and says he was terrified. He says after getting off work at a Baytown restaurant, a co-worker he'd been briefly dating asked for a ride home.He says the night ended with the teen's step-father, a Baytown police officer who was off-duty, assaulting him in a parking lot and breaking his car window.Jeff Sprecher says the teen girl was with him willingly and they were in a parking lot when her mother came looking for her and blocked his car in.He says the mother told him she was calling her husband who is a Baytown police officer and the teen girl's step-father.Sprecher claims the step-father arrived and when he couldn't get him out of the car, he broke the window and yanked him out."My entire body, I couldn't move it. I fell to the ground where he proceeded to choke me, and at that moment, I thought I was going to pass out and possibly die. I thought this man was going to murder me. It was shocking me and I didn't know what to think. I started thinking about my family and I would just be another stereotype. I would be dead and it would be over for me," said Sprecher.The Baytown Police Department released a statement about the incident: