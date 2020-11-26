'There's a lot of pain': Family of man who shot wife's boyfriend before killing himself offers advice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who shot another man before turning the gun on himself was going through a lot emotionally, his family told ABC13.
"What he did, it wasn't right. There is no excuse. He reached his breaking point," the man's sister, Fashun Smith, said.
Jesse McDougle's family told ABC13 they're heartbroken and wish they would have reached out to him more had they known what he was going through.
"It's not who he is," Smith said. "That final moment in his life is a strange point."
That final moment was Tuesday night in Katy. ABC13 was there as the Harris County Sheriff's Office told the media about the tragic case they were investigating.
"Whether you want to technically consider this one a domestic violence situation, that's the kind of situation we have seen so much of this year," said Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jason Spencer.
Sadly, the family said it was McDougle who showed up at the home where his wife was with another man.
After a brief argument, McDougle shot the other man and then turned the gun on himself.
"He didn't have the strength to handle that kind of heartbreak. He cracked, he cracked," Smith said.
However, this is not how they want to remember him. The family said McDougle was a good father to his four children.
The family added that he lost his job during the pandemic, and shortly after, he and his wife started growing apart.
"If anyone is watching, you need to talk to your family," Smith said.
The family is now raising money on GoFundMe to bury McDougle. His mother hopes other young men realize this type of situation can be avoided.
"You're going through struggle, there's a lot of pain, but if they can take it one day at a time," said McDougle's mom.
