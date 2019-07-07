Family holds second vigil to honor 2-year-old shot to death at parents' home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second vigil was held on Saturday in memory of 2-year-old Ivory West, Jr., who was shot to death Tuesday night.The child was standing inside his parents garage, according to the sheriff's office, when two men approached his father and a friend.Ivory West Sr. was shot 10 times, but survived.The assailants fled and remain unidentified. The 2-year-old, called "TJ" by his family, died.Ivory West Sr. remains hospitalized, and his family is working to raise money to pay for his medical expenses."I think he's in so much trauma and shock to his mind. It hasn't settled in yet because he's still trying to process that his son is gone," said his mother, Michelle West.A separate GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses for his namesake son has raised nearly $7,000.Saturday's event focused on families who brought their own children, some of who are TJ's age.Angel West was one of the organizers, and said it was to raise money and make a statement."We don't believe in violence and certainly not toward children," she said. "The new generation is living by a different code. That's not how we were brought up at all."An update Saturday from the Harris County Sheriff's Office stated that homicide detectives continue trying to run down leads in the child's murder.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.