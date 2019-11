Family facing tragic fight after teen killed with best friend in US-59 crash

We’re told Jayde & KeeKee were best friends. A horrific chain of events left the 17 & 19 year olds dead. Their car stalled out on Highway 59. It started smoking. A driver struck them both as they stood outside the vehicle in Victoria. I’ll have a report at 3PM on #abc13. pic.twitter.com/FNbnegL1mA — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 25, 2019

VICTORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A horrific crash killed two Houston teenagers on Nov. 8, and one family is still fighting to bring their daughter's body home.Family members tell Eyewitness News Jayde Thomas, 17, and Za'Kerania "KeeKee" Collins-Lee, 19, died from their injuries.Jayde died at the scene of the crash. Paramedics flew KeeKee to a San Antonio hospital. Her family took her off life support this weekend.KeeKee's family is still working to raise money to bring the teenager's body back to Houston for a burial and service. They started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost.Family members held a service for Jayde this weekend.They told us the girls traveled to Three Rivers, Texas to pick up a friend. They were traveling back to Houston on Highway 59 when their vehicle stalled out and started smoking."There was a 911 call saying a car was on fire on 59," said KeeKee's mother ChaQuanta Parker. "There was no way she could put on the emergency lights."According to a police report, an 18-wheeler swerved and avoided the teen's vehicle, but another vehicle hit the two girls as they were standing outside."She's just a baby. She didn't get a chance to live," said KeeKee's grandmother Tracey Davis. "When we got down there, they were saying she was brain dead already. There's wasn't much they could do."Jayde leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.