Fake police officers arrested by the real ones with real badges

Two men have been charged with pretending to be fake police officers. Prosecutors claim they had guns, handcuffs and lights on their so-called 'patrol cars'. One apparently made himself the 'chief'. (KTRK)

GENESEE CO., Michigan --
Police in Michigan have arrested two men they say posed as police officers and arrested citizens.

This comes after two suspects were charged for the same crime in that state earlier this month.

Willie Strong, 32, apparently appointed himself the chief and Auston Rose was his alleged deputy chief.

Strong was a volunteer reserve officer at the Flint Police Department. The department cut ties with Strong on June 1.

"They're really hurting the real police. They're hurting the community and we have to crack down on this. We can't allow this type of vigilantism to occur in our community," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Leyton added the fake cop scheme goes back to 2015.
The men allegedly made three false arrests in 2016.
