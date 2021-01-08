Technology

Smart cameras and facial recognition could assist in identifying Capitol protesters

The images from Wednesday's chaos in the Capitol are disturbing. Videos captured from cell phones, news crews and government security cameras are thoroughly being viewed to identify those involved. Based on the amount of visual evidence, investigators have a lot to work with and technology is on their side.

U of H Information and Logistics Technology professor Chris Bronk says it's practically impossible to walk the streets of Washington, D.C. and enter a government building without being captured on a security camera.

"There's a strong technical capacity to not only capture images of people, but also to identify them," Bronk said.

Over the years, cameras have become a lot smarter. Security camera expert Luc Swimberghe says the ones used in high-level security systems are able to identify and categorize individuals based on clothing, accessories, or weapons in hand, but that's not all.

"Length of a beard, a tattoo -- something that would be unique to that individual," Swimberghe added.

Once those identifying images are captured on camera, they're fed through a database.

"And through there, they may have a farm of servers that are cross-referencing those images," Swimberghe said.

Facial recognition aside, there's another article of evidence that law enforcement will be looking into.

"Anyone who carried a cellphone into the Capitol yesterday essentially carried with them the means for their own conviction. The geo locations on the phone obviously are one piece of the puzzle," Bronk said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyprotestu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ted Cruz tells ABC13 why he still opposed Biden win
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
4 dead after insurrection at US Capitol: What we know
Houston community leaders reflect on chaos at Capitol
1st case of COVID-19 variant found in Harris County
Snow could mix in with rain coming into parts of SE Texas
NJ congressman helps clean up Capitol after insurrection
Show More
Officers possible exposed to chemical in bank robbery, HPD said
Former New Caney ISD superintendent charged with theft
Houston activists spotted with guns protesting Capitol riots
Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions
HISD students say DC riots were difficult to watch
More TOP STORIES News