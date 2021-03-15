facebook

Facebook launches campaign to help vaccination efforts, fight misinformation

By Jobina Fortson
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook has launched a global campaign to help millions of people get vaccinated and fight misinformation.

"Now that many countries are moving towards vaccinations for all adults," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "We're working on tools to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated as well."

One of the main new features is the "COVID-19 Information Center" which will appear on a user's news feed. The tool will give users information about where and when to get vaccinated. It will also be available in 71 different languages.

Facebook will also add labels on posts about vaccines with information from the World Health Center.

It's part of their effort to stop the spread of misinformation. Similar labels have been added to posts about the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 Presidential Election.

RELATED: Facebook announces crack down on COVID-19, vaccine misinformation, but is it enough?

The company hopes these tools will help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting vaccinated.

"The data shows the vaccines are safe and they work, "Zuckerberg wrote. "They're our best hope for getting past this virus and getting back to normal life. I'm looking forward to getting mine, and I hope you are too."

Users will start to see the changes in the coming weeks.

The campaign will also be expanded to Instagram and WhatsApp to help people get registered for vaccinations.
