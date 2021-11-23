Loved ones celebrate life of youngest victim of Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A celebration of life was held for Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.On Tuesday, the public was invited to join the ceremony for the 9-year-old at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas.During the Nov. 5 event, Ezra's dad, Treston, held him on his shoulders as they watched Travis Scott perform. The pair stayed toward the back of the crowd because Treston said he thought it would be calmer.But as soon as Scott, who was the headliner and founded the festival, took the stage, he said that's when people started pushing.Treston lost consciousness and Ezra fell to the ground. At the mercy of concertgoers, the 9-year-old was trampled.When Treston got to the hospital, he learned Ezra's major organs had been damaged, his brain was swollen and he was on life support.Ezra passed away a little more than a week after the concert.