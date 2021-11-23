astroworld festival tragedy

Loved ones celebrate life of youngest victim of Astroworld Festival tragedy

At just 9 years old, Ezra Blount was the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival disaster
EMBED <>More Videos

Youngest Astroworld victim's life celebrated at memorial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A celebration of life was held for Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

On Tuesday, the public was invited to join the ceremony for the 9-year-old at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas.

During the Nov. 5 event, Ezra's dad, Treston, held him on his shoulders as they watched Travis Scott perform. The pair stayed toward the back of the crowd because Treston said he thought it would be calmer.

But as soon as Scott, who was the headliner and founded the festival, took the stage, he said that's when people started pushing.

Treston lost consciousness and Ezra fell to the ground. At the mercy of concertgoers, the 9-year-old was trampled.

When Treston got to the hospital, he learned Ezra's major organs had been damaged, his brain was swollen and he was on life support.
Ezra passed away a little more than a week after the concert.

RELATED:

9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from his injuries, family says

Attorney Ben Crump filing up to 98 civil suits connected to Astroworld Festival tragedy

Concertgoer desperately tried to save 9-year-old's life
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertastroworld festival tragedychild deathmusicmusic newsfuneral
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
'A concert from hell': What really happened at Astroworld Festival
2 Astroworld security guards file lawsuit: 'It was a lot of distress'
Funeral for 9-year-old Astroworld victim to be held Tuesday
Skyscrapers glowed in honor of Astroworld victim Madison Dubiski
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News