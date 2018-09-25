HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Students at Aldine high schools may notice an extra police presence on campuses today after threats posted on social media were made against the schools.
The district released a statement saying that the Aldine ISD Police Department received information that an anonymous person was posting threats on Instagram toward a number of Aldine ISD high schools.
School officials say the police department worked through the night with local law enforcement to investigate the threat, try to determine who sent it and take that person into custody.
"The Aldine ISD Police Department does not believe that this particular threat is credible; however, as a precaution the police department will have extra patrol units at all Aldine ISD high schools (this) morning," the statement read.
"The safety and well being of our students is of the (utmost) importance," it continued.
Aldine ISD says the police department has also partnered with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies "to fully investigate and prosecute hoax threats against our schools."
Threats against Houston area schools have continued despite authorities warning that even juveniles will be taken into custody.
On Monday, a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a threat found on a bathroom wall of Texas City High School.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the suspect's charge is expected to be a state jail felony.
In Columbus, a juvenile will be charged with a terroristic threat after he allegedly made threats toward another student on Snapchat and mentioned an AK-47.
The threat caused the district to cancel classes at all five of its campuses.
