Extra police at all Aldine ISD high schools today after threat made on Instagram

EMBED </>More Videos

Threats made against all Aldine ISD high schools.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Students at Aldine high schools may notice an extra police presence on campuses today after threats posted on social media were made against the schools.

The district released a statement saying that the Aldine ISD Police Department received information that an anonymous person was posting threats on Instagram toward a number of Aldine ISD high schools.

School officials say the police department worked through the night with local law enforcement to investigate the threat, try to determine who sent it and take that person into custody.

"The Aldine ISD Police Department does not believe that this particular threat is credible; however, as a precaution the police department will have extra patrol units at all Aldine ISD high schools (this) morning," the statement read.

"The safety and well being of our students is of the (utmost) importance," it continued.

Aldine ISD says the police department has also partnered with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies "to fully investigate and prosecute hoax threats against our schools."

Threats against Houston area schools have continued despite authorities warning that even juveniles will be taken into custody.

On Monday, a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a threat found on a bathroom wall of Texas City High School.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the suspect's charge is expected to be a state jail felony.

16-year-old boy arrested after threat found on bathroom wall at Texas City High School

EMBED More News Videos

16-year-old boy arrested after threat found on bathroom wall at Texas City High School



In Columbus, a juvenile will be charged with a terroristic threat after he allegedly made threats toward another student on Snapchat and mentioned an AK-47.

The threat caused the district to cancel classes at all five of its campuses.

Columbus ISD student detained after reportedly posting threat on Snapchat

EMBED More News Videos

Police say they have detained the student who made threats towards another Columbus ISD student.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
aldine isdsocial mediaschool threatschool safetyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Relative of 2 missing siblings in Houston arrested in California
Ted Cruz, wife pushed out of restaurant by Kavanaugh protesters
Judge rules Bill Cosby a 'sexually violent predator'
Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Another weak cool front brings heavy rain on Wednesday
Some Verizon users across Houston area reporting outage
'Don't Mess with Nana' Mayor who killed 12-ft gator gets song
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
Show More
HERO DOG: Pit bull hit by car may have saved child
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
ATM thieves crash into pole, cause power outage in NE Houston
Teenager survives 49 days adrift at sea
Houston man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
More News