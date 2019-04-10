Ex-boyfriend shoots woman in leg and kills her kitten at west Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend and then shot and killed her pet kitten.Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex on Winsome and Fountain View around 9 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the man and woman were inside the apartment when an argument broke out, and the man fired one shot, striking the woman in the leg and killing her kitten.The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition. She is expected to survive.