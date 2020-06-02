Rapper Bun B hopes thousands march for George Floyd on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper, activist, and local legend Bun B told ABC13 he hopes thousands turn out on Tuesday at the planned march for George Floyd.The entertainer traveled to Minneapolis last Friday to visit the spot where Floyd pleaded for help."You get to the corner where George Floyd was killed, it's just a lot of people from all walks of life," said Bun B. "They're traveling from all over the country to this particular spot to process the pain, to commune together. They're out there praying together."Bun B helped organize the march for Floyd. Leaders plan on marching from Discovery Green to City Hall at 3 p.m.When asked, Bun B said he doesn't know how many people will turn out.In a candid conversation, Bun B talked about racism in America."It's rough to have these conversations with our children, because when you're a person of color, and your children see things like these, they ask, 'Why are they doing this to us?'" said the rapper. "When you're not a person of color and you see these things that happen, your children ask 'Why are they doing these things to them?' That there speaks a lot to how people process these situations that happen against people of color in America. We are fed up, quite honestly, with being treated in this manner. We're not asking for special privileges. All we're asking for is to be treated equal."Bun B said he wants the march to remain peaceful. He wants anyone who sees someone trying to incite violence to report them to organizers.