TSU offers free legal assistance for those facing eviction

They lost their jobs and their car. They go to court on Monday.
It has been a struggle since March. Mike, a disabled veteran who served for 10 years, is a proud Marine.
"I'm a Marine. You're always supposed to," he trailed off. "It's not supposed to be like this."
"He feels like a failure because he's not providing," added Trina.
"Failure is not an option," he said.
SEE ALSO: Undocumented immigrants behind on their rent are self-evicting across Texas
According to Princeton's Eviction Lab, eviction filings are creeping up in Harris County, and the Taylors are among the hundreds who face eviction every week.
They sought free legal aid to help them through the process.
The Earl Carl Institute at Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law is one organization that is providing free legal assistance to help tenants. It's the "Eviction: Know Your Rights" initiative, and staff attorney Richard Amagula gave ABC13 his best advice.
"One of the worst things you could do is not do anything, because that's your easiest way to lose. So, the best thing you can do is reach out for legal representation," he said.
It can help tenants navigate already difficult times.
If you face eviction, you should know that a landlord can never physically remove you from your residence. A landlord is required to give you a written notice to vacate before filing a lawsuit, and that lawsuit must state why you are being evicted.
The process can be short, but Amagula said having legal representation can buy you more time.
RELATED: Where Houstonians who can't pay rent during COVID-19 can turn for help
The Taylors say their landlord has been gracious and will let them stay if they come up with the $1500 dollars for July rent next week.
They turn to distractions, prayer for Trina and drawing for Mike, to get them through.
"If I can think about what I'm drawing, I don't have to think about where I'm at," Mike said.
To request free legal assistance, call the Earl Carl Institute at 713-313-1158. There is an income eligibility requirement.
Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Worried about eviction? Wondering if you qualify? We have the answers you need here.