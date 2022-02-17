19-year-old inmate detained 1 day after escaping from hospital near Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate who escaped from a hospital near Bryan has been detained.On Wednesday, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 19-year-old Cody Rowley after following on leads into their search for him.Rowley was found at 4:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Central Avenue in North Zulch. After a brief foot chase and search in the woods, Rowley was taken back into custody.Authorities said Rowley escaped on Tuesday from Brazos County Detention Center where he was detained for "misdemeanor crimes," according to authorities.They said he was able to escape through an open window on the second floor and climb down scaffolding attached to the building.