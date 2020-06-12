RV resort offers a summer getaway right here in Houston

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- As summer approaches and COVID19 cases continue, many are wondering what to do with their travel plans.Local tourism officials are working less on attracting out of state residents, and more on encouraging Houstonians to support local businesses and attractions this summer."There is a value at both ends. There's a value in investing in the community and of course that reaches beyond just hotels and attractions, but retail and restaurants," explained Holly Clapham, The Chief Marketing Officer for Houston First Corporation. "We can all be there for our community and the community will be there for us."Houston First is offering staycation packages here: https://www.visithoustontexas.com/Eric and Jay's RV Resort opened near the Medical Center in early June.The owners there hope a recent increased interest in RVs will bring in customers wary of hotel stays."When you come in an RV, naturally, you're set apart from each other. You're with your neighbor, but you're in your own confined space," explained General Manager Don Wilson.For booking info, go here: https://www.ericandjaysrvresort.com