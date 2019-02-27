The company said Tuesday that it is one of a series of changes, including making the "want to see" score a raw number instead of a percentage.
Previously anyone could leave written comments or reviews for a movie before its release. Occasionally this would result in an onslaught of negativity from people who had yet to see a film. "Captain Marvel," out next week, was the most recent example.
This function will now only be open once a movie hits theaters. Eventually, Rotten Tomatoes says audience reviews will be synched up with verified ticket purchases.
