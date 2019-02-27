ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rotten Tomatoes changes review policy following Captain Marvel trolls

The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is no longer allowing the public to post reviews of a movie prior to its theatrical release. The move is partly to push back against the influence of online trolls.

The company said Tuesday that it is one of a series of changes, including making the "want to see" score a raw number instead of a percentage.

Previously anyone could leave written comments or reviews for a movie before its release. Occasionally this would result in an onslaught of negativity from people who had yet to see a film. "Captain Marvel," out next week, was the most recent example.

This function will now only be open once a movie hits theaters. Eventually, Rotten Tomatoes says audience reviews will be synched up with verified ticket purchases.

RELATED: Disney, Marvel 2019 movie releases include 'Avengers: Endgame' and live-action 'Aladdin,' 'The Lion King'
From Marvel's follow-up to ''Avengers: Infinity War'' to Pixar's ''Toy Story 4'' to a new ''Star Wars'' episode, here's what you can expect from Disney and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
