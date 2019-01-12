Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices

CULVER CITY, California --Prominent women's rights group UltraViolet is calling for RCA Records to drop singer R. Kelly.
The group flew a banner over Sony Music Entertainment offices reading, "RCA/Sony: Drop sexual predator R. Kelly."
The banner comes after a recent Lifetime documentary claiming R. Kelly committed shocking acts of physical and sexual abuse against women he coerced into living with him.
R. Kelly has denied all the allegations.
