Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices

Prominent women's rights group UltraViolet calls on RCA Records to drop singer R. Kelly.

CULVER CITY, California --
Prominent women's rights group UltraViolet is calling for RCA Records to drop singer R. Kelly.

The group flew a banner over Sony Music Entertainment offices reading, "RCA/Sony: Drop sexual predator R. Kelly."

The banner comes after a recent Lifetime documentary claiming R. Kelly committed shocking acts of physical and sexual abuse against women he coerced into living with him.

R. Kelly has denied all the allegations.

R. Kelly's estranged daughter calls him a 'monster' on Instagram
R. Kelly delivered an obscenity-laced performance at V75 on Chicago's South Side.

Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R. Kelly
Chance the Rapper has apologized for working with rapper R-Kelly nearly four years ago on the song "Somewhere in Paradise."

Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
In the midst of new sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly, Lady Gaga apologized for collaborating with him, saying she will be pulling the 2013 song.

