ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to expect on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' premiere on ABC

EMBED </>More Videos

On Sunday night, "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" will light up the ballroom with 12 celebrity kids and dance pros. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," the pint-sized spinoff of ABC's hit ballroom show, premieres Sunday evening.

Just like the original version of "DWTS," "Juniors" showcases the blossoming talents of 12 celebrity kids who have been paired up with professional junior ballroom dancers.

The cast includes Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson; former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen; "Black-ish" star Miles Brown; Stevie Wonder's son, Mandla Morris; and Akash Vukoti. At age 6, Vukoti was the youngest boy ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"I was like, 'WOAH! This is a lot of choreography!'" actor Jason Maybaum said of rehearsing with partner Elliana Walmsley.

Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, "DWTS" champion Adam Rippon and longtime favorite Val Chmerkovskiy join "Juniors" as judges. Former competitors Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz were tapped to emcee.

SEE MORE: 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' judges panel: 'Kids are incredible'

Muniz said the audience is going to "love getting to know (the children) and see them and every week is different."

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" debuts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCdancing with the starstelevisionchildrenfun stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
World's largest bounce house comes to Houston
Travel Watch: See why Minneapolis is the place to visit
Travel Watch: Your vacation to Denver awaits
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News