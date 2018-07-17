Step into the world of Sherlock Holmes

Fancy yourself a detective? The game's afoot at The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
Mystery buffs will step back in time to Sherlock Holmes' London to learn how the famed fictional detective solved baffling murder mysteries using cutting-edge 19th century forensic techniques.
The exhibition includes a recreation of a scene in Victorian London, where a crime has just taken place. Visitors receive a detective's notebook to record their clues. The exhibit also includes original manuscripts and tools that influenced doctor-turned-author Sir Conan Doyle when he created Sherlock Holmes.
For more information on the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, click here.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmuseum exhibitABC13 & YouHouston
entertainmentmuseum exhibitABC13 & YouHouston