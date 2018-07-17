ABC13 & YOU

Step into the world of Sherlock Holmes

A new exhibition at the Houston Museum of Natural Science will transport you back in time to Sherlock Holmes' Victorian London. (KTRK)

Fancy yourself a detective? The game's afoot at The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Mystery buffs will step back in time to Sherlock Holmes' London to learn how the famed fictional detective solved baffling murder mysteries using cutting-edge 19th century forensic techniques.

The exhibition includes a recreation of a scene in Victorian London, where a crime has just taken place. Visitors receive a detective's notebook to record their clues. The exhibit also includes original manuscripts and tools that influenced doctor-turned-author Sir Conan Doyle when he created Sherlock Holmes.

For more information on the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, click here.
