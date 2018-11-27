ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at age 57

(Left: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, Right: AP Photo/Nickelodeon)

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants," has died, the network confirmed.


Hillenburg, 57, was diagnosed last year with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Before creating the gregarious sponge who "lives in a pineapple under the sea" in 1999, Hillenburg worked as a marine biology teacher. When he revealed his diagnosis to Variety, he said he'd continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he could.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Nickelodeon said, "We are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
entertainmentchildrentelevisioncelebrity deathsals
