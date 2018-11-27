'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at age 57

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018
Hillenburg, 57, was diagnosed last year with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
Before creating the gregarious sponge who "lives in a pineapple under the sea" in 1999, Hillenburg worked as a marine biology teacher. When he revealed his diagnosis to Variety, he said he'd continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he could.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Nickelodeon said, "We are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.