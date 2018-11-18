JUSTIN BIEBER

Singer Justin Bieber confirms marriage to Hailey Baldwin

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer Justin Bieber has popped the question to model Hailey Baldwin, according to multiple reports. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

NEW YORK, New York --
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are confirming their long rumored marriage. On Instagram, at least.

The 24-year-old Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: "My wife is awesome."

Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to "Hailey Bieber."

The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating. Bieber also confirmed that via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. Bieber released his last album, "Purpose," in 2015.

Bieber's manager didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjustin biebermarriageinstagramloveu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
JUSTIN BIEBER
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Man sues Justin Bieber for allegedly punching him in face
Top Christmas songs on YouTube for 2017
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More justin bieber
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A quick recap of Travis Scotts' Astroworld festival
Kylie Jenner makes guest appearance at Ulta Beauty
ASTROWORLD DAY: Mayor Turner honors Rapper Travis Scott
Disney details new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Horse rescued from manhole in Third Ward, authorities say
Thanksgiving expected to be partly sunny and mild
Texans QB hugs injured photographer after pass hits her nose
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
Texans and Redskins come together after gruesome leg injury
First images show missing submarine's seafloor wreckage
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
ASTROWORLD DAY: Mayor Turner honors Rapper Travis Scott
Show More
Texans win 7th straight game after taking down Washington
NFL coach Condoleezza Rice? One team might make it happen
Shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
A quick recap of Travis Scotts' Astroworld festival
Kylie Jenner makes guest appearance at Ulta Beauty
More News