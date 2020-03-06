Arts & Entertainment

Selena to be inducted into Houston Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena, the iconic Tejano performer, will be inducted into the Star Trail of Fame on March 6 at 1:30 p.m at the NRG Center on the second floor.

The Star Trail of Fame recognizes stars who left their mark on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Selena will be the ninth person to receive this honor as well as a plaque to celebrate her years performing on the RodeoHouston stage.

Selena performed at RodeoHouston three consecutive times, and her last performance at the Astrodome set a record for all-time attendance.

The Queen of Tejano continues to inspire her fans and will be remembered in their hearts forever.
