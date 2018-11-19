CONCERT

Rolling Stones to play Houston for first time in decade

EMBED </>More Videos

Rolling Stones coming back to Houston after decade-long absence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones are coming back to Houston in 2019 after a decade-long absence from the city.

The British performers tapped NRG Stadium for the Houston stop of the No Filter U.S. tour on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. In addition, American Express card members have the first chance at tickets beginning on Nov. 28.

Ticket information can be found at the band's website.

Houston was tapped as one of 13 cities on the all-stadium tour.

The slate of shows starts on April 20 in Miami. It wraps up on June 21 in Chicago.

RELATED: Heights High School art car is "moving" tribute to Rolling Stones
EMBED More News Videos

Rebecca Bass is famous in the Art Car community. She's created about 30 art cars in her lifetime, almost all of them with kids. She leads an Art Car Club at Heights High School, open to any student who wants to join.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertlive musicNRG parkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONCERT
WISH YOU WERE HERE: Inside look at Travis Scott's Astroworld
Backstreet Boys stopping in Houston on 'DNA World Tour'
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
Paula Abdul falls off stage during show
More concert
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Petition asks Maroon 5 to ditch Super Bowl for Kaepernick
Kylie Jenner releases new holiday lip collection
WISH YOU WERE HERE: Inside look at Travis Scott's Astroworld
ASTROWORLD DAY: Mayor Turner honors Rapper Travis Scott
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mercy Hospital Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman, Chicago officer among injured
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Dashcam video released of deadly deputy-involved shooting
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
2-year-old beaten to death for potty training accidents
Bodies of nearly 100 slaves to stay at FBISD construction site
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
Show More
6 trapped in skyscraper elevator drop more than 80 floors
Tijuana protesters chant 'Out!' at migrants camped in city
Social media profile contributed to son's murder, dad says
New images show largest Crystal Clear Lagoon opening in 2020
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
More News