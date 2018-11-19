Rolling Stones to play Houston for first time in decade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones are coming back to Houston in 2019 after a decade-long absence from the city.
The British performers tapped NRG Stadium for the Houston stop of the No Filter U.S. tour on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. In addition, American Express card members have the first chance at tickets beginning on Nov. 28.
Ticket information can be found at the band's website.
Houston was tapped as one of 13 cities on the all-stadium tour.
The slate of shows starts on April 20 in Miami. It wraps up on June 21 in Chicago.
See you in the US next year! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/TSFFpTUFPU #stonesnofilter pic.twitter.com/ULS4mTs4Gb— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 19, 2018