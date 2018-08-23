ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pink stops concert to comfort 14-year-old fan who recently lost mother

BRISBANE, Australia --
Pink is known for her jaw dropping acrobatics and high energy performances, but it was no act when she stopped her show in Australia to comfort a fan.

Leah Murphy, 14, attended Pink's show in Brisbane Monday night.

Leah's mother was a huge Pink fan. She was supposed to go to the concert with Leah, but died in June.

Leah held up a sign about her mother at the show and it got Pink's attention.

The Doylestown, Bucks County native went into the crowd and gave Leah a hug.

Leah's aunt says the hug has lifted the teen's spirits during a difficult time.
