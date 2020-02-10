'Parasite' wins Oscar for best original screenplay, becoming 1st Korean film to earn award

When Song Kang Ho fan Brad Pitt met Song Kang Ho... pic.twitter.com/rKmHEV6FK4 — NEON (@neonrated) January 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- South Korea's "Parasite" won best original screenplay at the 92nd Oscars, becoming the first-ever Korean film to take home the award.The dark comedy, centered around income equality's wild influence on two families, also received the best international film, previously known as best foreign language film.It was the sixth film to be nominated for that category and for best picture in the same year. It is also the best picture category's first Korean film."Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is very first Oscar to South Korea. Thank you," said director Bong Joon Ho upon accepting the best screenplay award.It remains to be seen whether "Parasite" will beat out other best picture nominees, like World War I epic "1917" and Quentin Tarantino's industry-glamorizing "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."Although "1917" took home several prestigious awards this season, "Parasite" won best ensemble from the Screen Actors Guild, which was significant considering actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy."Although the title is 'Parasite,' I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together," said Song Kang Ho, one of the film's stars, through a translator at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.The film, however, was not nominated in any of the Oscars' acting categories, despite the star power of actor Song Kang Ho, who plays the Kim family patriarch.Bong, affectionately nicknamed Director Bong by his American audience, has worked in the industry for 20 years, previously recognized for post-apocalyptic film "Snowpiercer" and fantasy tale "Okja."The 50-year-old filmmaker said he knows there will be pressure with what comes next. For now, he is just enjoying this most unusual experience."I saw Martin Scorsese three times across four days and then I would be eating and realize that Joaquin Phoenix is right behind me," said Joon-Ho. "So it's a very surreal experience."Win or lose, "Parasite" director Bong is confident a foreign-language film will soon win an Oscar."Regardless of the outcome, I think the door has been opened," the director from South Korea said. "I think as long as we continue this effort, the door will just open wider and wider.""Parasite" is a poignant story about income inequality, a talented ensemble cast and an academy membership that has grown more international in recent years. Bong walked the red carpet with eight actors from the film, noting that actors and others from the American film industry were excited to meet them."I don't necessarily think it's fair to separate films into English and non-English," he said. "I think as long as they're beautiful, it's cinema."Bong isn't sweating whether he leaves with a trophy. Mostly, he's excited that the Oscars end a five-week trip away from his home in South Korea."After the ceremony, there will be a party, and after the party I will get to go home," he said. "So thinking about those two things, doesn't make me nervous at all.""Parasite" is now just the 11th foreign language film ever nominated for the Academy Awards' Best Picture."I think that's because it's a very contemporary story that this film explores with humor, with cruelty and I think that's why audiences in Korea, the U.S., all over the world - it leaves a lot of food for thought for everyone, a lot of complicated thoughts," said Joon-Ho.The man behind the movie says the South Korean press has written so many articles about "Parasite's" nominations, he actually had to give up trying to read them all. Still, he is loving all this goodwill."This is a very festive event that's happening right now but I'm trying to maintain calm, maintain my normal process and lifestyle," said Joon-Ho.That process includes Joon-Ho continuing his work on two projects he's been creating for years now.Mickey Hyun, from the Korean Cultural Center of New York, says while it's a Korean film, the story is universal."Social conflict to inter-generational issues to capitalism, really, I think everyone can relate to that on some level," he said. "And it's really organically opened up so many waves of conversation."Speaking at the New York Film Festival, Bong said the story about an impoverished family scheming its way into the employment of a rich family is resonating all over the world.Film at Lincoln Center premiered the film at the New York Film Festival and then began showing it to the public in October, and it has been the most successful new release in the center's history."It is unusual these days for a non-English film to break through on this level," programming director Dennis Lim said.Parasite is still selling out on weekends and is so popular that the director has held Q&As at Film at Lincoln Center every few weeks."There's a sense in which commercial cinema today is escapist or disconnected from reality," Lim said. "But this is a film that I think shows you can make an accessible entertaining film that speaks to the social and economic realities of the world we live in."