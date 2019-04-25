Beyonce's father announces Destiny's Child musical

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Love Destiny's Child?Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles, who co-created and managed Destiny's Child, says he's working on producing a musical based on the girl group.Knowles is teaming up with director, writer and producer Je'Caryous Johnson to launch "Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical" in 2020.On his website, Knowles says he wants to show "an honest depiction of achievements, obstacles and evolution of Destiny's Child."The musical is expected to premiere in Houston. Knowles and Johnson are also planning to bring the production to Broadway and London's West End with designs for a world tour.