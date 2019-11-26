Arts & Entertainment

Lucy Hale to cohost 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020'

NEW YORK -- Lucy Hale will cohost Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

The spot opened up after co-host of 10 years, Jenny McCarthy, bowed out of the Times Square show.

Viewers best know Hale for her role on Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars." But the award-winning actress has also been hard at work filming "Dude" for Netflix and Sony/Blumhouse's "Fantasy Island."

That's not all. Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright Billy Porter will also join the show! He's taking the reins in the central time zone and making his debut as host of the New Orleans countdown.

He most recently won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama "Pose," as well as appeared in "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." However, he may be best known for his award winning role of Lola in the Broadway show "Kinky Boots."

Returning to the show for her third year, multi-platinum selling artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

This is the 48th anniversary of the show and includes 5.5 hours of special performances and reports on New Year's Eve festivities from around the world.

Ryan Seacrest, who returns as host for his 15th year, will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citynew year's evenew year's eve eventtimes squareryan seacrest
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hitting a pothole in Oklahoma could be better than in Texas
Lanes opening near Pearland Town Center could help your shopping
Teen shot to death inside car with 2 other boys and a girl
RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers
Cool front could affect your travel and holiday plans
Feral hogs kill woman in front yard of Chambers County home
How to protect yourself from feral hogs
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Family faces tragic fight after teens hit, killed in US-59 crash
Study shows how much money you need to be happy in Houston
Teacher's aide accused of having sex with student in storage unit
Someone in the Houston area has won a $1 million lotto prize
More TOP STORIES News