Houston Texans

'Live from New York, it's JJ Watt!' Texans star to host SNL

Live from New York, it's J.J. Watt!

While the Houston Texans' season had the misfortune of once again being two wins short of a Super Bowl berth, the team's biggest star has already found an alternate and arguably more high profile plan for that weekend.

Late night broadcasting institution "Saturday Night Live" tapped Watt to host the show on Feb. 1, the night before the big game, with musical guest Luke Combs.

Watt's comedic chops on the small and big screens are well documented.

He has an acting credit in cable television's "The League," as well as a featured role in the motion picture "Bad Moms."

Watt joins previous NFL stars who have crossed over onto the SNL stage. Past hosting pros include Joe Montana, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

