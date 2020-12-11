Arts & Entertainment

Lin-Manuel Miranda will write the music for Disney's 'Encanto'

"Encanto" will feature songs in both Spanish and English and will be released in theaters in November 2021
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
LOS ANGELES -- Lin-Manuel Miranda has signed on to write the music for Walt Disney Animation Studios' new animated feature "Encanto."

"Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home," Disney announced on Twitter.



The story centers on a young girl whose family possesses special powers but she does not.

The musical will feature songs in both Spanish and English and will be released in theaters in November 2021. It will be Walt Disney Animation Studios' 60th animated film.

"Encanto" is the latest collaboration from "Zootopia" directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith.

Miranda last worked with Disney for 2019's "Mary Poppins Returns." The "Hamilton" creator and Broadway superstar also wrote the hit songs for "Moana," and was nominated for an Oscar for the song "How Far I'll Go."

EMBED More News Videos

The Walt Disney Co.'s streaming plans shifted into hyper speed Thursday, as the studio unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings including plans for 10 "Star Wars" series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+.



The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneymusic newsotrclin manuel miranda
RELATED
Disney confirms 'Hocus Pocus' sequel, new films 'Encanto,' 'Lightyear'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All clear after brief shelter-in-place order for La Porte residents
Ghost candidate with Latino name used to dilute election, DA says
ABC13's Melanie Lawson shares her COVID-19 experience
La Marque PD identifies officer who shot and killed 22-year-old
Lake Jackson's water system tests negative for amoeba, officials say
Heavy downpours moving through Houston area
Family collects Christmas toys for patients at Texas Children's Hospital
Show More
Netflix 'Cheer' star faces new sex crime charges
White House threatens FDA chief's job over vaccine authorization
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
'Sister Act 3' in production with Whoopi Goldberg starring
Zodiac Killer's code sent to newspaper in 1969 finally solved
More TOP STORIES News