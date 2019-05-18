Arts & Entertainment

Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez opens up on why he denied liver transplant

Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez raised some eyebrows after an interview in which he claims he denied a liver transplant over the fear that his donor was either gay or a drug addict.

The singer sat down with a reporter from De Primera Mano in May for an exclusive interview at his ranch, in which he says he is keeping himself healthy.

During the interview, Fernandez was asked about why he canceled his tour and he revealed it was around the same time he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. He continued, and stated that doctors suggested a liver transplant.

Fernandez said he denied the transplant because "they wanted to give me another man's liver. I'm not going to sleep with my wife with another man's liver," he said. "I don't know if he's a homosexual or a drug addict."

The singer said that's when he walked out of the hospital.

After the interview, the singer's comment sparked major commotion on the internet.

To watch the interview, click here.
