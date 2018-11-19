HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner greeted screaming fans at a beauty store in Houston ahead of the launch of her new lip collection.
Jenner was in town with boyfriend Travis Scott for his Astroworld festival.
On Sunday, Jenner visited the Ulta Beauty store on 5410 Richmond Avenue to promote her Christmas lip-kit launch.
#KISSMAS is here! Our lip sets, Lip Kit and super glitter glosses make the perfect holiday gifts or stocking stuffers! Set your alarms, Monday at 9am PST 👄 #Holiday18 pic.twitter.com/CZWEGBDeb3— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) November 18, 2018
Holiday Collection prices:— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) November 17, 2018
Chill Baby palette $44
Kissmas Lip Kit $29
Metallic Lipstick $17
Super Glitter Gloss $15
Crème Shadow $20
Ultra Snow $14
Blush $18
Kylighter $20
Perfecting Powder $18
8 pc mini Lip Set $42
4 pc Lip Set $42
Holiday Bundle $375
Kylie’s Favs Bundle $160 pic.twitter.com/DwtWH1sPuY
While there have been pop-up shops before for her cosmetics line, this was the first time the products are available for purchase in store.
