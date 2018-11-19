ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kylie Jenner greets screaming fans at Ulta Beauty store ahead of release of holiday lip collection

While there have been pop-up shops for her cosmetic line before, this will be the first time the products are available for purchase in store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner greeted screaming fans at a beauty store in Houston ahead of the launch of her new lip collection.

Jenner was in town with boyfriend Travis Scott for his Astroworld festival.


On Sunday, Jenner visited the Ulta Beauty store on 5410 Richmond Avenue to promote her Christmas lip-kit launch.


While there have been pop-up shops before for her cosmetics line, this was the first time the products are available for purchase in store.

Fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Jenner can stop by the Ulta Store at 5410 Richmond Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Houston Mayor honors Rapper Travis Scott and proclaims Nov. 18 "Astroworld Day"

While visiting Houston, the rapper shared he enjoys local favorites like Frenchy's Chicken and Shipley Donuts and also stops by his grandmother's house.

entertainmentkylie jennermakeup barscelebrityHouston
