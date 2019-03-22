JLo, Backstreet Boys and more: Most anticipated Houston concerts of 2019

There's a concert for everyone in Houston this year! Among the most anticipated are Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Backstreet Boys.
Lopez's Houston stop will be part of her "It's My Party" tour, which will celebrate a birthday milestone. Lopez will turn 50 years old on July 24, a day before the tour wraps in Miami.
Fans in Houston can get tickets starting Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. on the LiveNation website
.
Here are more of the most anticipated concerts of 2019 in Houston: Michael Buble- March 26 at the Toyota CenterTesla - April 4 at House of BluesRolling Stones- April 28 at NRG StadiumDave Matthews Band- May 17 at Cynthia Woods PavilionZZ Top- May 18 at Cynthia Woods PavilionAriana Grande- May 19 at the Toyota CenterJimmy Buffet- June 1 at Cynthia Woods PavilionHootie and the Blowfish- June 14 at Cynthia Woods PavilionTwenty One Pilots- June 18 at the Toyota CenterJennifer Lopez - June 25 at the Toyota CenterGoo Goo Dolls and Train- June 28 at Cynthia Woods PavilionQueen and Adam Lambert- July 25 at the Toyota CenterThird Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World- July 27 at Cynthia Woods PavilionBeck and Cage the Elephant- July 28 at Cynthia Woods PavilionBackstreet Boys- Aug. 31 at the Toyota CenterKISS- Sept. 9 at the Toyota CenterCarrie Underwood- Sept. 21 at the Toyota CenterIron Maiden- Sept. 22 at Cynthia Woods PavilionHeart with Joan Jett- Aug. 22 at Cynthia Woods Mitchel PavilionChainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer- Nov. 2 at the Toyota Center
