JLo, Backstreet Boys and more: Most anticipated Houston concerts of 2019

Michael Buble- March 26 at the Toyota Center

Tesla - April 4 at House of Blues

Rolling Stones- April 28 at NRG Stadium

Dave Matthews Band- May 17 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

ZZ Top- May 18 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Ariana Grande- May 19 at the Toyota Center

Jimmy Buffet- June 1 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Hootie and the Blowfish- June 14 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Twenty One Pilots- June 18 at the Toyota Center

Jennifer Lopez - June 25 at the Toyota Center

Goo Goo Dolls and Train- June 28 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Queen and Adam Lambert- July 25 at the Toyota Center

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World- July 27 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Beck and Cage the Elephant- July 28 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Backstreet Boys- Aug. 31 at the Toyota Center

KISS- Sept. 9 at the Toyota Center

Carrie Underwood- Sept. 21 at the Toyota Center

Iron Maiden- Sept. 22 at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

Heart with Joan Jett- Aug. 22 at Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer- Nov. 2 at the Toyota Center

There's a concert for everyone in Houston this year! Among the most anticipated are Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Backstreet Boys.Lopez's Houston stop will be part of her "It's My Party" tour, which will celebrate a birthday milestone. Lopez will turn 50 years old on July 24, a day before the tour wraps in Miami.Fans in Houston can get tickets starting Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. on the LiveNation website Here are more of the most anticipated concerts of 2019 in Houston: