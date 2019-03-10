Arts & Entertainment

YouTube sensation makes pit stop at Ulta in Houston to celebrate Morphe collaboration

The makeup artist celebrated the launch of his latest collection at an Ulta store in Houston Saturday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans didn't let a little Houston rain stop them from meeting makeup artist Jeffree Star.

The YouTube sensation and makeup artist celebrated the launch of his latest collection at an Ulta store in Houston Saturday afternoon.

"I have such a massive fan base here in Texas so we wanted to celebrate the best city in Texas - ok I'm putting that on record," Star said.

Star, who is known for formerly being the most followed person on MySpace, will be promoting his makeup line with Morphe.

Fans like Lauren Martin began lining up as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, to meet the beauty guru.

"He doesn't sugar coat anything - he gives everything a fair shot on his YouTube channel - no matter how much money it is. If it's trash, he'll tell you it's trash," Martin said.

Star's fans say he's influenced them to step outside their comfort zones and not just with their makeup

"He's been my inspiration to go to business school start my own brand. I've been taking makeup classes as long as I can remember," said Cameron Cupriate.



The Youtube star also shared a video of him hanging out with Houston jeweler Johnny Dang on Instagram.

