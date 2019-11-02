HOUSTON, Texas -- Candytopia was one of this summer's hottest experiences. From June to September, the interactive pop-up art installation entertained Houstonians of all ages.
Turns out the space the exhibit occupies didn't stay empty for long. Candytopia has partnered with Planet Hollywood to bring a new experience called Movietopia to Houston. Described as an "interactive destination filled with immersive imagery," Movietopia will allow attendees to "place themselves into iconic movie scenes and interact with the iconic objects from those films," according to a release.
"The creation of Movietopia allows us to continue our mission of reinventing and merging retail with live entertainment, while providing guests a truly original experience," John Goodman, Candytopia CEO, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be working with Planet Hollywood and their extensive memorabilia collection to bring some of your favorite movies to life with an event like no other."
Planet Hollywood's memorabilia collection contains over 55,000 items. Giovanni Yruela, president of partnerships and alliances for Planet Hollywood's parents company Earl Enterprises, tells CultureMap that Movietopia will offer pieces from Forrest Gump, Titanic, Ferris Bueller, Indiana Jones, and Tim Burton films, among others.
Watch the video above to see an inside look from when Digital Producer Brittaney Wilmore explored the exhibit Friday.
You can get tickets to the blockbuster experience at themovietopia.com.
Visit our partners at Houston CultureMap for more on this story.
Interactive movie experience opens in Houston's Candytopia space
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More