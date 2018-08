When this father was not able to take his daughter to Disney, he brought Disney to her.The Harris County sheriff's deputy wanted to make his daughter's Disney dreams come true, and he did.For Sofie's 6th birthday, Deputy Ray Garza made it special by having Disney Princess "Moana" arrive at the birthday festivities.Garza shared the sweet princess moment on Twitter with a video of his daughter's reaction upon Moana's arrival.He wins Father of the Year.