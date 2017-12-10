ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globe Awards nominees: 'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' and more

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, "A Star is Born." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Thursday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," is announcing its nominations for awards in film and television. Films like A Star Is Born and Black Panther are expected to nab nominations.

Check back here as more nominations are announced.

The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES


Best Motion Picture - Drama

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Best Director - Motion Picture

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Best Original Song - Motion Picture


TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Best Television Series - Drama

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsawardgolden globe awardsbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldmoviesmovie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
What to do in Houston this week, for $20 or less
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Soon-to-be Mrs. Correa picks two Astros' wives as bridesmaids
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Family, longtime friends to eulogize Bush 41 at private service
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Mourners wait for hours to see Pres. George H.W. Bush
Navy to perform largest ever flyover at Bush funeral
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
Show More
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
H-E-B releases limited-edition Selena bags today
Murdered teen's dad denied temp. visa to enter US for funeral
Chaos erupts over free Cheesecake Factory deal
Special Air Mission 41 flies over College Station
More News