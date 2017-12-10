Check back here as more nominations are announced.
The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Best Director - Motion Picture
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television