Fans wait in 50-degree night before ASTROWORLD Fest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travis Scott's second running of his ASTROWORLD Festival doesn't start until Saturday, but a stacked lineup had fans already lining up at the gates of the concert grounds.

ABC13 caught dozens of Travis Scott fans setting up camp Friday night, trying to become the first to claim prime viewing spots at NRG Park.

One concern over the wait was the weather, with predicted temperatures hovering around the 50s.

But at least one would-be concertgoer said he's prepared, bringing multiple sweaters and blankets.

Watch the video above to hear from the fans themselves on the reason they were willing to endure the cold.

This year's one-day festival didn't release its lineup until earlier Friday.

SEE MORE: Star-studded lineup released for Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD Festival
