Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buys new home for mother

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson posted a heartwarming video to his Instagram. He gifted his mother, Ata Johnson, a card for Christmas.Of course, it was no regular card! In the envelope, he told her to treat it like Willy Wonka's golden ticket.She opened the card, and to her surprise, 'The Rock', told her that she gets to choose any home she wants, anywhere she wants!The Rock wrote how grateful he was to be able to provide his parents with everything they'll ever need.